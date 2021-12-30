NASHVILLE (WSMV) – Vanderbilt University announced Thursday that the start of spring undergraduate classes will be delayed until January 17 due to the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant.

Most graduate and professional programs at the school will also be delayed until Jan 17. University Deans will communicate directly with their students, faculty, and staff with school- and program-specific information.

“While there is still much to be learned about this variant and its impacts, we know that there will continue to be cases in the Nashville community—and probably a high number of them—as we return to campus,” a release from Vanderbilt University leaders said. “While it is likely that many members of our highly vaccinated campus community who test positive may remain asymptomatic or have only mild symptoms, it is important that we do all we can to protect the most vulnerable among us.”

The dates for spring break and Commencement remain unchanged. More information about the undergraduate academic calendar will be announced soon.

For more information on Vanderbilt’s updated health and safety protocols, visit https://news.vanderbilt.edu/2021/12/30/spring-2022-health-and-safety-updates/.