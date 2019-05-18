NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Vanderbilt will begin work later this year on a graduate and professional student housing project in an effort to provide affordable housing to students closer to the university.
The project will start with an approximately 600-bed project to be located on Broadway between Lyle and 20th Avenue.
The university is looking to have affordable housing for graduate and professional students in close proximity to the school that would "build community."
The project will offer a "mix of unit types, a public courtyard, group and private study spaces, and a fitness center" for graduate and professional students. The ground floor will feature retail space.
“Vanderbilt recruits the best graduate and professional students from around the globe who come here to prepare for the next stage of their careers. In addition to offering a top academic experience, our goal is to enhance the residential experience through the creation of a Graduate and Professional Student Village so they can more fully engage in campus life and benefit from our diverse scholarly community,” said Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Susan R. Wente.
The university has selected Lendlease, an international firm with a national public-private partnership office in Nashville, to develop, operate and maintain the project. The project, although in early stages, is part of the school's larger Academic Strategic Plan, click here for more information.
