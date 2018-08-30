A member of Vanderbilt's surgical team is quite the ambassador for its organ donation program -- she received a double transplant from the very team of doctors she typically assists.
Andie Perona, a surgical technologist, was diagnosed with diabetes at age 14, and was told she'd need a kidney transplant at 21.
Four years ago, her kidneys stopped functioning. The Nashville native was put on dialysis and on the kidney registry the same day. Six months later, the newlywed got the call... on her honeymoon.
"When it takes your breath away, it takes your breath away," Perona said.
Vanderbilt had both a kidney and a pancreas for Perona. A deceased donor was a match. After the surgery, Perona said she instantly felt better.
"It's like a kid waiting at Christmas. You never think you'll get the call, but when it does come, it is Christmas for you; you know your life is about to change, one hundred percent, and it does," Perona said.
Perona, who took four shots of insulin every day for the past 20 years, now takes no medication. She says she knows exactly what her patients are going through, and tells everyone who'll listen about "Donate Life," the program that saved hers.
