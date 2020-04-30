NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University Medical Center is one of 70 sites across the world performing clinical trials of the drug, Remdesivir.
The drug is being tested on 1,000 COVID-19 positive patients. Some of those patients being treated with the drug are hospitalized at VUMC.
While Remdesivir does not help prevent COVID-19, some doctors said it could help with recovery time.
“Remdesivir is really a drug we give to those who are having symptoms of COVID and who have tested positive for the virus. What we try to do is block the virus before it can really take hold in your cells and then cause widespread damage," Dr. Buddy Creech, who is the Director of the Vanderbilt Vaccine Research Program, said. "When we give the medicine what we are actually doing is stopping the virus in it’s tracks so it can’t spread throughout the lungs or the airway or the rest of the body."
In the past, Remdisvir has been used to treat Hepatitis C and Ebola. Dr. Creech said the drug has the capability of combating the different strains of the virus.
“What it really seems to do very, very well is interrupt this family of coronaviruses. Not just this one but others.”
So far doctors say there have not been any significant side effects, but there is an obstacle they’re working on.
“The biggest challenge for this drug is that it’s given through an IV,” Creech said. "It’s not one that will be readily available to the average person who is at home recovering from COVID
Doctors are also working on what it would like to have the drug available widespread.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.