Vanderbilt students pay tribute to loved ones who passed from COVID-19

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - “They were both 93 when they passed. They passed 6 days apart,” said Alyssa Jacobs, as she described her MeeMaw and BeePaw, Mary Jane McKinnon and Colburn "Mac" McKinnon.
Jacobs, a senior at Vanderbilt University, shared that both died in December from COVID-19.
“They were married for 71 years. And they were just the most incredible people. The best love story for our whole family.”
The couple was her great aunt and uncle, “but they were more like grandparents my whole life.”
Unfortunately, like many other families, the high school sweethearts didn’t get a proper funeral because of the pandemic.
“That’s going to be later this summer now that a lot of my family is vaccinated. It’s been really hard not having that closure,” Jacobs said.
That’s why it was important to her, when Vanderbilt’s Chaplain emailed students about honoring loved ones in a “Remember the Empty Chair” memorial.
“I just thought it was something cool that I could go and see it, and send videos and pictures to my family so they could all be a part of it,” she said.
Vanderbilt’s Chaplain Chris Donald said as a global community, they’re paying tribute to the 2.8 million deaths worldwide, while remembering the loved ones of their own community. He said they received 27 requests for individual remembrances.
Chaplain Donald explained, “In a time of crisis, the chaplain draws the community together to give voice to our anger or sorrow, and to proclaim the hope and promise of days ahead. But in the COVID pandemic, we haven’t been able to gather that way. And yet, we have members of the Vanderbilt community who are mourning the deaths of loved ones, whose loved ones have endured job loss and loss of housing because of the pandemic, and even our own students who have lost the Vanderbilt experience they had been expecting. We thought this could be a way for us to mourn as a community, to remember those who have died, and the look with hope to the future—all while maintaining the protocols so necessary to limit the spread of COVID-19.”
That’s how Jacobs sees it as well. She says a funeral with family will come later this summer now that her loved ones are vaccinated.
“No one could have ever seen one without the other so it was kind of a blessing in disguise that one of them didn’t have to go long without having the other one around.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.