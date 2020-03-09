NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — 21-year-old Maxwell Schulman says he's in isolation for at least the next 12 days.
The Vanderbilt Junior went on spring break to Barcelona to visit friends who were studying abroad this semester. Even though coronavirus started spreading in other parts of Europe, he didn't want to cancel.
“We had two friends who were coming on the trip that decided to cancel because they were scared about coronavirus. We all made jokes about it, we thought they were idiots. Uh, so it turns out we were the idiots,” says Schulman.
Max says besides some hand sanitizer, he didn't take precautions.
By the time he went to leave Spain, his condition changed.
“Saturday when I flew back, I was feeling a little sick on the plane, I didn’t think too much of it. A little feverish but like again I was thinking this probably isn’t anything, like this could be any number of causes. And then I get back, I have like a 102 fever, I’m asleep for a while and my Dad’s like you should probably go the hospital, so I go.”
Schulman says he took a number of tests, including for COVID-19, but while all the other tests came back, the coronavirus results weren't immediate.
"They sent me home with some of these masks. They said like Tylenol/Ibuprofen, take fluids. And I was in self isolation when up until Monday that changed.” That change was a call saying he was negative, then he says 45 minutes later another call came in “and it turned out to be positive.”
Though Schulman has a positive result it isn't getting him down emotionally or physically. He says “so I’ve had an on and off fever for a while, um it gets worse at night, better in the morning, better with ibuprofen obviously. Um I don’t have one right now, might come back.” Luckily he says he's had no cough or chest pain. He's also hearing from the Department of Health each day to check on his temperature.
Meanwhile in Nashville, the Governor's coronavirus task force met for the first time Monday. It's made up of different health professionals, the CEO of the airport, and education officials.
There are at least 4 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Tennessee. In total the Department of Health says there have been 49 tests given to patients and they currently have more than 165 tests ready and on hand.
Dr. Lisa Piercey says, "the game is about to change, about for testing. We will very soon, imminently, move from not only state health lab testing but also commercial availability. The state lab will continue to test but the capacity will be significantly expanded given this commercialization."
The state also announced that they'd no longer identify which county a positive test is coming from going forward.
Piercy addressed that saying, “Fully acknowledge and understand that everybody wants to know the county, because everybody wants to determine their own risk. That’s understandable. But we also have to keep in mind that we’re talking about patients here. And we’re talking about doctor and patient relationships. And patient privacy is very important to us. And while it might be very easy to blend in, in a large community with several hundred thousand people, when we have counties that are very small and rural, the risk of re-identification is very high in those counties. And so in an effort to protect patient privacy, if they are not in a metro area then we will report grand division only. However please hear me clearly. We know exactly where the patient is, we are taking absolutely every measure to identify all of the contacts and all of the potential risk.”
