NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vanderbilt students and alumni are coming together to help the community through “Feed the Front Line.”
The organization has gained traction in Houston, Dallas, Chicago, Atlanta, and Charlotte already.
“Through donations we actually buy meals, take-out meals from local restaurants,” Vanderbilt senior and volunteer Meredith Lischer said.
Then they load up the food and take it to local hospitals.
“To feed hospital workers who are on the front line, who are working super hard and don’t necessarily have time to order food or think about how to get safely packaged meals,” Lischer said.
They took their first meals to St. Thomas Midtown Wednesday and plan to give more next week.
“It’s a city that’s just giving us so much, and you know with everything that’s going on with the recent tornadoes and now the coronavirus epidemic we thought we could use our free time to help our community,” she said.
If you want to donate, click here.
