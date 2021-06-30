NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 21-year-old Vanderbilt University senior was among those killed when a high-rise condo building collapsed in Surfside, Florida last week.

According to NBC, Andreas Giannitsopoulos was in Surfside visiting his Godfather when the condo tower collapsed.

"My son was the strongest person I know and the best part of my day. We had such plans for his future," Andreas' mother told NBC News.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Giannitsopoulos' family — to view that GoFundMe click here.

According to the GoFundMe account, Giannitsopoulos was studying economics at Vanderbilt. While attending St. Thomas, he was known as a decathlon student-athlete.

Vanderbilt University offered their condolences in a statement to News4, which stated:

"We extend our deepest condolences to Andreas’ family, friends, classmates and faculty as they deal with this unimaginable tragedy. Our thoughts continue to be with all affected by the disaster as they await news of their loved ones and mourn those lost. We have been closely following the situation in Surfside, Fla., and have reached out to Andreas’ family to offer support. We are encouraging members of our community to draw on the university’s resources, including the Office of the University Chaplain and Religious Life, the Employee Assistance Program and the University Counseling Center, for assistance and support in processing this news.”

Search crews going through the ruins of the Florida condo tower pulled six more bodies from the rubble Wednesday, bringing the number of confirmed dead to 18.

It was the highest one-day toll since the building collapsed almost a week ago into a heap of broken concrete.

The number of residents still unaccounted for currently stands at 145.

18 dead, 145 still missing in Florida condo collapse Search crews going through the ruins of a Florida condo tower pulled six more bodies from the rubble Wednesday, bringing the number of confirmed dead to 18. It was the highest one-day toll since the building collapsed almost a week ago into a heap of broken concrete.

To read the full NBC News article, click here.

Follow News4 for updates in this developing story.