NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Sarah Fuller will be playing on Vanderbilt's football team this weekend as a kicker.
The Vanderbilt soccer star will be the first female ever to play in a Southeastern Conference football game.
“I think it’s amazing and incredible. But I’m also trying to separate that because I know this is a job I need to do and I want to help the team out and I want to do the best that I can,” Fuller said. “Placing that historical aspect aside just helps me focus in on what I need to do. I don’t want to let them down in anyway," Fuller went on to say.
