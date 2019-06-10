NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Thousands of patients go to Vanderbilt’s 100 Oaks campus for medical treatments and appointments and all of them just got a letter in the mail regarding a change.
Ann Spiller is one of the many who received the letter from Vanderbilt.
“It is disappointing,” said Spiller. “I feel like it’s criminal.”
The letter said the 100 Oaks facility is now considered a “hospital-based clinic.”
Patients may receive additional charges for things like equipment, supplies and other hospital employees involved in care.
A lot of people will likely be affected since patients visit the 100 Oaks facility for everything from dermatology and pain to heart health, spine therapy and brain cancer.
“Health insurance is already expensive and now they want to charge you more for it. It’s not good at all,” said Darryl Hancock.
Vanderbilt Health declined a request for an on-camera interview and sent a statement:
“On June 3, Vanderbilt Health at One Hundred Oaks, our clinic facility located in South Nashville, was added to Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s hospital license as a hospital-based clinic. This change allows for the clinics operating at One Hundred Oaks to become administratively and financially consistent with the clinics operating on our 21st Avenue Campus, which are already hospital-based. Patients who receive care at One Hundred Oaks were notified by letter of this change. The letter explains that patients may notice a change in how charges are reflected on future bills, and encourages them to contact their insurance provider to see if the facility’s change to a hospital-based clinic may affect their coverage. Depending on their coverage, some patients may see no change while others may receive additional charges.”
Vanderbilt did not get specific about how many patients will be affected or how high those up-charges will be.
Many worried patients, desperately needing care, won’t be able to get treatment.
“I just feel like it’s a way to take advantage of those who need health care,” said Spiller.
“That means more people will stop going because they can’t pay for it,” said Hancock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.