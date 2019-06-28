NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The American Baseball Coaches Association and Collegiate Baseball has named Vanderbilt head baseball coach Tim Corbin national coach of the year.
Corbin led the Commodores to their second national championship in six seasons. The Dores also set an SEC single-season record with 59 wins and won as many as 13 games in a row.
Vanderbilt became the first team to reach the College World Series finals three times since the World Series moved to TD Ameritrade Park in 2011; the Dores are also the first team to win multiple championships at the ballpark.
Under Corbin's leadership, Vanderbilt has reached 15 NCAA Tournaments, nine Super Regionals and four College World Series. Corbin also won SEC Coach of the Year and boasts a 740-354-1 record at the Commodore helm. He coached 48 All-Americans, 14 of whom received first-team recognition.
Vanderbilt as a team led the SEC in slugging percentage (.514), on-base percentage (.412), runs scored (578), hits (770) and RBIs (541).
The Commodores had 13 players selected in the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft, tying an SEC record.
