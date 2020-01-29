NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It’s been four days since Kobe Bryant’s untimely death. Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday.
According to the NTSB, the FAA overruled a safety system that may have saved their lives. It’s called the Terrain Awareness Warning System, also known as TAWS.
Vanderbilt University Medical Center said all eight of its LifeFlight helicopters has TAWS in place. It was a requirement mandated by the FAA.
“In April of 2017, the FAA mandated these for all air ambulance helicopter operations,” said Kevin Nooner, program director for Air Medical Transport for Vanderbilt LifeFlight.
Nooner said TAWS shows pilots what’s near the aircraft.
“This is one of the tools that gives us pieces of information to be able to say that this is not safe,” said Nooner. “It provides a moving map and alerts to the pilot being close to any object that may be in close contact with, especially flying at low altitudes.”
The map goes red when the system detects close objects, like buildings and mountains.
“If we get close to objects, we actually get an audible warning from the system telling us we have terrain or an object to be aware of,” said Nooner.
While the warning system is important, Nooner said it is just one of the tools the LifeFlight team relies on.
“It certainly could be a life-saving tool. It’s a very valuable piece of equipment. The crew working together to accept missions and being able to abort a mission or stop a transport when we feel like we are getting into unsafe situations is probably our best thing,” said Nooner.
The NTSB will release a preliminary report on Bryant’s crash within 10 days. A final report isn’t expected for as long as 1-1/2 years.
