NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- More than 3 weeks after Malcolm Turner resigned from the university and Candace Storey Lee took control, Vanderbilt Athletics has direction.
Lee, who is now the Interim Vice Chancellor for Athletics and
University Affairs and Interim Athletic Director, announced the strategic plan Wednesday along with Susan R. Wente, the Interim Chancellor and Provost.
The plan focuses on five ares: Academic and Personal Development, Athletic Excellence, Stakeholder Engagement, Fan Experience and Financial Performance, with Vanderbilt saying their main vision "to deliver the preeminent student-athlete experience in college athletics, providing the opportunity for our student-athletes to succeed in all areas."
The university faces challenges, however. It says they need to increase self-generated funding by creating new revenue streams and improving existing ones as well as expanding career development resources for student-athletes. That includes enhancing the internship program with national and international employers and creating athlete-specific career paths. Alumni engagement is also in the plans, creating a formal mentor program for all sports between post-grads and current student-athletes.
Changes could also come to facilities at Vanderbilt. The plan stating they'll build or renovate competition venues and provide necessary training, development and sports facilities.
This all comes after Vanderbilt says it received more than 700 surveys and 150 interviews from the community for the athletics department.
In addition to the athletic plan, the school is planning and fundraising for an upgrade the Commodores' football locker room, set to be ready in time for the upcoming football season.
