NEW YORK (WSMV) - Vanderbilt guard Darius Garland was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the fifth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
Garland becomes the eighth first-round selection and the second-highest pick in the history of Vanderbilt Basketball, behind Clyde Lee who was drafted by the San Francisco Warriors with the third overall pick in 1966.
Garland played in only five games in the 2018-19 season due to a knee injury; he averaged 16.2 points in those five games.
In his short time at Vanderbilt, the Nashville native had is fair share of big games. He dropped 33 points against Liberty, the second-most ever by a Commodore freshman and the second-most by a Commodore since 1996-97. He was named SEC Freshman of the Week as he averaged 21.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 block and 1.5 steals in two Vanderbilt wins against Winthrop and USC.
Garland had quite the collegiate debut, scoring 24 points, four assists, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks against Winthrop.
Garland is the eighth first-round selection in program history, joining Wade Baldwin IV (17th, Memphis) and Damian Jones (30th, Golden State) in 2016, John Jenkins (23rd, Atlanta) and Festus Ezeli (30th, Golden State) in 2012, Will Perdue (11th, Chicago) in 1988, Jeff Turner (7th, New Jersey) in 1984 and Lee (3rd, San Francisco) in 1966.
Vanderbilt now has five NBA first-round draft picks since 2012, good for second-most in the Southeastern Conference in that time period.
Overall, Garland becomes the 38th Commodore in program history selected in the NBA Draft.
