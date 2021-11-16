NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A group of Vanderbilt researchers are working with other universities to create a mode of transportation that doesn’t exist yet. They call them “air taxis” and it’s part of a $2.5-million NASA project. Inside a nondescript Vanderbilt building off Music Row, researchers study the flight of the future – an idea people thought only lived on The Jetson’s.
Gautam Biswas, a Vanderbilt computer science professor, is one of the researchers developing “air taxis” that will move six to eight people in a city from one point to another.
“If you set up these ports where these larger air mobility vehicles can land on roofs, they can pick up people, and they can drop them off on another roof about four to five miles away,” Biswas explains. “It’s going to be a five-to-ten-minute flight instead of a 30-minute drive.”
The electric spider looking aircrafts, called “octocopters”, could transport Nashvillians near or far. “Nashville is very spread out and highways get very crowded,” says Biswas. “So, there are possibilities where you can pick up people from the suburbs and transport them into downtown.”
Opposed to an hour, Biswas says it will take people 10 to 15 minutes. But will people hop on one? “Safety is a much more critical issue,” Biswas says. “You can’t crash because you’ll kill people.”
Marcos Quynones studies potential air taxis hazards played out in a simulation. “We want to explore all possibilities to minimize the risk the most,” says Quynones. Biswas says his team at Vanderbilt looks for solutions when aircrafts malfunction. Other universities study weather issues and how taxis will dodge other aircrafts in the sky.
It’s an idea that seemed centuries away, but Biswas says air taxis could take flight in the next decade. Biswas says the first flights could take off in five years. He says those demos will take place in Fort Worth and New York.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.