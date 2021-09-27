NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center say the front lines of fighting COVID-19 is turning from stopping the spread to preventing the infection, to begin with. It all has to do with monoclonal antibodies. These are the lab-made proteins that attach to viruses and help your immune system fight them.

The Vanderbilt Vaccine Center is working on a program called "Ahead 100". Researchers are using antibodies to stay ahead of 100 future viruses. So instead of patients, like those hospitalized with COVID-19, receiving antibodies for treatment, these researchers plan to use them to prevent pandemics.

Inside the 50-person lab, Dr. Robert Carnahan said they are working to shift their focus from COVID-19 and turn to the next global epidemic.

"We already knew that antibody interventions were going to be important in some populations," Dr. Carnahan said.

"We're working on 100 different viruses right now because we think it's plausible antibodies could prevent or treat virtually any serious viral infection," said Dr. James Crowe, the center's director who spent the past decade preparing for pandemics.

"And every time we start to respond, and then we start thinking 'the best response would be to have the drug available ahead of time,'" Dr. Crowe explained. "And when the outbreak occurs, it's a small outbreak, deploy that drug, and contain the epidemic rather than let the thing explode."

They said they are working on one antibody right now to prevent COVID-19.

Biden receives his COVID-19 booster shot: 'It can save your life' President Joe Biden received his COVID-19 vaccine booster shot on Monday afternoon at the White House just days after booster doses were approved by federal health officials.

"We'll be seeing these antibodies available to the public very shortly, we believe," Dr. Crowe said.

He said three million people in the United States could not be vaccinated for COVID. This shot would give them protection from COVID-19 for at least one year.

"They have cancer, immunocompromised, and so on," Dr. Crowe explained. "And so, our antibodies are just for prevention. It will be just a shot – not an infusion – for people at high risk."

While Dr. Crowe said the antibody is still in trials, he believes this is the way to treat diseases in the future.

"We are going to see more of this probably," Dr. Crowe said. "But I think we can be better prepared in the future."

The COVID-19 antibody used for prevention is under emergency FDA approval and is expected to be available by winter.