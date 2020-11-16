NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Moderna’s vaccine for COVID-19 is one of the vaccines being studied at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Researchers are hoping this announcement is just the beginning of good news.

Moderna’s vaccine shows promise at even higher efficacy than Pfizer’s vaccine.

“This a good wind in the sails today to be able to see that the 500 or so we enrolled here at Vanderbilt, that a number of them may be protected right now,” Dr. Buddy Creech, Director of the Vanderbilt vaccine research program, said.

What Pfizer vaccine announcement means for vaccine research Following the announcement that Pzifer has developed a COVID vaccine, which is 90 percent effective, the head of Vanderbilt’s vaccine research program discussed why Monday’s announcement is good news for all vaccine trials, regardless of the manufacturer.

Vanderbilt’s research team is one of several a part of the Moderna vaccine trial. Some 30,000 participants are currently enrolled.

The news is promising as covid-19 cases rise to more than 11 million in the U.S. alone.

“We have good news that there are now two vaccines that seem safe and highly effective, but we know we need a lot of doses of vaccine,” said Dr. Creech.

It was just a week ago when Pfizer announced their vaccine’s effectiveness was at more than 90%.

Moderna’s efficacy rate is 94.5%.

“I think it is fair to say the FDA is going to look very carefully at the data that it receives from the vaccine manufacturers. They are going to take their time to make sure that it is safe and that it is effective. Once that happens, there will be better guidance on what type of vaccine launch we see,” Creech said.

The Moderna vaccine is 94.5% effective against coronavirus, according to early data released Monday by the company.

Both vaccines are similar in how they work and how they’re administered.

“This vaccine and the Pfizer vaccine work by getting two vaccine doses about a month apart. It works by giving your body the blueprint for just one of the proteins that this virus makes. Our bodies do the hard job of making that protein and building of immune response to it,” said Dr. Creech.

Researchers say there is more phase 3 trials in the works right now. They are still gathering information for the current trials and future trials.