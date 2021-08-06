NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University Medical Center has started rescheduling non-urgent procedures as cases of the Delta variant continue to surge in Tennessee.
Vanderbilt is not only caring for COVID patients, but trauma patients as well.
VUMC tells News4 they're also handling more surgeries and people in the E.R.. Combined with a staffing shortage, the hospital is now worried about facing the spike in Delta variant cases.
"It's a lot and it's a lot in a short period of time," said Dr. Todd Rice, director of VUMC's Medical ICU.
Just last month, all seven of Vanderbilt's hospitals had just 10 COVID-19 patients to treat.
Now, they're caring for 83.
"We're worried that if we continue to grow our numbers, we're going to flow out of that medical intensive care unit and then where are we going to go?" Dr. Rice said.
Vanderbilt's chief health system officer sent out a message about the impact of the Delta variant, writing in part:
"Despite the experience we now possess, we find it necessary to begin rescheduling a limited number of scheduled inpatient procedures in our Adult Hospital until the current wave of the virus can be brought under tighter control."
"That's kind of the start of it," Dr. Rice said. "You can kind of tell that that's sort of the beginning of the strain on capacity."
The latest numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health show more than 1,400 people in our state are currently hospitalized with the virus.
Just nine percent of ICU beds are available in Tennessee hospitals.
"The population that we're seeing, more than 90 percent are unvaccinated," Dr. Rice said. "Occasionally, we'll see a vaccinated person that has some immunosuppression, but it's really quite rare that it's a vaccinated person that needs a hospital or the ICU."
So are Tennessee hospitals prepared if the spike in COVID cases continues?
Dr. Rice says some contingency plans would include deferring elective surgeries and patient treatments.
"Masking is important," Dr. Rice said. "Masking is now coming back, but the ultimate way that we're going to get out of this is to get people vaccinated."
Tennessee's vaccination rate is actually up 90 percent in the last two weeks, according to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.
