Vanderbilt releases renderings of athletics' projects

Vanderbilt University released Friday artists’ renderings for multiple cornerstone projects that are part of the $300 million investment in athletics.

The school developed the renderings over the past few months after collaborating with Populous, the master architect for the project. School officials said these renderings show "an ambitious vision for reimagining the athletics footprint on campus."

In March, Vandy United committed to enhancing every Vanderbilt student-athlete's experience and further strengthening bonds with alumni, fans, and the Nashville community.

