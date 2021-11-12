Vanderbilt releases renderings of athletics' projects

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University released Friday artists’ renderings for multiple cornerstone projects that are part of the $300 million investment in athletics.

The school developed the renderings over the past few months after collaborating with Populous, the master architect for the project. School officials said these renderings show "an ambitious vision for reimagining the athletics footprint on campus."

Pull Quote “Vandy United represents our vision for what is possible for Vanderbilt Athletics, as well as our commitment to bring that vision to life. After months of hard work to create and refine designs that reflect and honor who we are as a university, these initial renderings are another important step in our journey. Much work remains to transform renderings into reality, but it is easier today to see where we are headed.” Candice Lee, vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs and athletic director

In March, Vandy United committed to enhancing every Vanderbilt student-athlete's experience and further strengthening bonds with alumni, fans, and the Nashville community.

Pull Quote “Bold action requires inspiration and imagination, and I am pleased to see the spirit underlying Vandy United come to life in these renderings. Vanderbilt’s mission is to bring together talented people and provide them with the tools and supportive environment to grow and realize their potential over the course of a lifetime. This requires ongoing investments. As we take the next steps with Vandy United, these plans depict not just new buildings but this university’s enduring commitment to provide student-athletes with the space to excel and grow as members of one community.” Chancellor Daniel Diermeier

Basketball operations center and north end zone stadium upgrades Located in current north end zone of Vanderbilt Stadium

Multi-floor building with two practice gyms spanning more than 90,000 square feet

New student-athlete locker rooms and lounges

New weight room

New athletic training facility

Premium hospitality areas

New videoboard to enhance football game day experience

New premium seating in addition to loge boxes for football game days

Visiting football locker room

New north concourse expansion connecting Vanderbilt Stadium's east and west concourses

Convenient access to Memorial Gymnasium

South end zone facility Replacing current south end zone seating bowl of Vanderbilt Stadium

Multi-floor building spanning more than 130,000 square feet

Football game day locker room

Student-athlete training table and dining facility, five times larger than current dining facility

New diverse premium seat offerings for football game days, including living room boxes, loge boxes, club seating, field-level seating, founders' suites, club suites and open-air tailgate suites

Renovated concourse twice as large as current footprint, also doubling the number of concession stands with expanded offerings

New videoboard and stadium acoustics system

Football operations center and expanded McGugin Center Expanding current square footage of McGugin Center by more than 175 percent

New academic center doubling the size of current student-athlete academic center

Football locker room and lounge area

Football weight room

All-sports athletic training room to more than double in size

Hydrotherapy and recovery areas

Student-athlete nutrition stations

New sport science lab

Team meeting rooms

Coaches' offices

New Olympic sports weight room featuring more than 150 percent more square footage than existing weight room

New Olympic sports locker rooms, with more than twice the space of current footprint

Indoor practice facility Situated on footprint of current football practice field

More than 100,000 square feet

120-yard artificial turf football field

Fully conditioned, which facilitates year-round training

