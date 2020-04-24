NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University has released another COVID-19 modeling report for Tennessee.
Today, the COVID-19 transmission number is Tennessee stands at about 1.0 in both metro and non-metro areas. Last week, Vanderbilt reported the COVID-19 transmission number in Tennessee was about 1.0 across the state.
With the transmission number at 1.0, this shows social distancing is in fact reducing the transmission of the virus by limiting the amount of contacts among Tennesseans.
This week, researchers at the university focused on how to maximize the amount of time the Tennessee economy is "open" in 2020. Furthermore, another way to state the same goal is to minimize the amount of time spent under social distancing guidelines.
One model shows the longer social distancing is continued and the more transmission of the virus is reduced, the longer the economy could stay open before overflowing Tennessee hospitals and putting Tennesseans' health at risk.
The only way this does not happen is if the transmission number stays at or below 1.0 after the Safer at Home order is lifted. Although it is currently unknown how much the transmission number will change once Safer at Home guidelines are eased, researchers do know the amount of social contacts among Tennesseans will increase, even if certain aspects of physical distancing at businesses, mask wearing and hygiene practices continue.
On April 20, Gov. Bill Lee announced his plan to lift the statewide Safer at Home order that went into effect on April 1. While the governor's current plan is for parts of Tennessee to begin navigating out of more restrictive protocols starting as early as April 27, more restrictive social distancing polices may remain in effect in larger metro areas beyond May 1.
To view the entire model and study, click on the PDF below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.