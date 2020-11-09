Vanderbilt University Medical Center is recruiting candidates to participate in their second COVID-19 vaccine trial.
“By having vaccines that work in different ways. By different manufacturers, maybe with different those schedules, that really gives us options when we go to deploy this,” said Dr. Buddy Creech, director of Vanderbilt’s vaccine research program.
That’s the hope with Vanderbilt’s second Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial.
This one is developed by Janssen Pharmaceutical companies of Johnson & Johnson.
There is one main difference in this vaccine.
“Maybe one of the most striking differences is that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine might be a single dose vaccine while the Moderna vaccine has been largely studied as two-dose vaccine,” Dr. Creech said.
Researchers still aim to a variety of safe vaccines to turn to.
“It’s one thing to have a vaccine that is either preliminarily approved or fully licensed,” Dr. Creech said. “It’s another thing to have enough doses of that vaccine distribute to all that need it.”
Researchers want to ensure this vaccine is safe for everyone — like in previous trials, they want people of all ages and ethnicities to take part.
“We really want our clinical trial population to look like Nashville,” Dr. Creech said. “This virus has hit our Black and Hispanic communities — we want to make sure we do everything that we can to make this trial available to those who are in those communities.”
Vanderbilt is looking for up to 250 participants — if you think you’re interested click here.
