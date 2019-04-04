NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Students at Vanderbilt will be able to donate their unused meals to students who need them.
The Meal Swipe donation program begins this fall and works like a meal plan.
Students can choose up to five unused meals to donate to a general pool of swipes.
The plan could have a large impact on campus.
If all undergraduate students donated three meals during one semester, the pool could provide more than 20,000 meals to students in need.
