NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - The battle over school-linked coronavirus data is continuing after a group of Vanderbilt University professors added their opinion.
The group says there are ways to release school-linked COVID-19 cluster data for student safety while protecting identities.
This comes after a back and forth from Governor Bill Lee's team on whether the state would release COVID-19 cluster data or not.
The most recent policy the state has is to not release the data, citing personal and medical privacy.
Dr. Melissa McPheeters, a research professor at Vanderbilt, along with a group of national privacy law experts, published an op-ed in The Tennessean.
They say there is a compromise between transparency and protection.
"If you examine the rules themselves, FERPA allows schools to give data to the Department of Health under circumstances to protect children, staff and faculty in the community," Dr. McPheeters said.
Right now, the state will only release school-aged COVID data by county, not by school.
