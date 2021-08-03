ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - The family of the man police said was the shooter at a Smile Direct Club facility believes mental health may have been a factor.

"A 6 a.m. workplace shooting probably signals some kind of tension at the job with coworkers or something like that,” Professor Jonathan Metzl with Vanderbilt University said.

Professor Metzl studies gun violence and mental health.

“Mental illness is a factor in many mass shootings, but that doesn't mean it causes the mass shooting. I think that's really the take home point,” Professor Metzl said.

Police said 22-year-old Antonio King fired more than 20 shots after a shootout with security guards through the doors of the building in Antioch.

Two security guards and a manager were hurt. Investigators believe King was also hurt by the security guards’ gunfire.

Officers caught up with King as he walked on Antioch Pike. Police said officers repeatedly told King to drop his gun.

After police said King refused, two officers fired their weapons during a confrontation. He died at the hospital.

King’s family issued a statement to News4 on Tuesday:

To the Davidson, Antioch Community

The heart of our family is broken at the news of the shooting at Smile Direct Club. For the families impacted by the shooting we cry and pray with you. For those who were injured and frightened by the event we empathize with you and pray for you. When we say we are praying for you, it is not a cliché, it is heartfelt.

Antonio King was a quiet, caring, fun loving, and hardworking young man, the actions of this tragic event do not display the true character of Antonio. The reality of his mental illness has taken us by surprise, unfortunately the signs of the severity of the illness were not evident to those of us who were with him daily. It is important for us as a community to be aware of how mental illness can manifest itself in our loved ones and friends. In the days that we live in where it is so easy to shame, belittle, berate, and criticize others without knowledge of how they struggle daily. We must find compassion and be starkly aware of the need for life giving intervention that builds each individual in our community.

Our deepest sympathies and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured and everyone else who was involved, as we mourn the loss of Antonio.

From the family of Antonio D. King

"I hear shock and surprise. A lot of times mass shootings result not because of mental illness, but because of anything else in the world,” Professor Metzl said.

Professor Metzl said that could include workplace stress. He believes King’s relatives are struggling to understand.

"The most important thing we can do as a society is to identify people who might be at high risk before events like this happen,” Professor Metzl said.

Police said King was a dayshift employee at Smile Direct Club. They told News4 he worked there for a short period of time.