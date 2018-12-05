Larisa DeSantis is a professor at Vanderbilt University.
When she was a young girl she suffered from epilepsy. It was because of that disorder, a then nine-year old DeSantis found herself face to face with the President of the United States.
That one special meeting will stay with her the rest of her life.
The 1989 meeting was a life changer for DeSantis, epilepsy controlled her life then, she suffered 30 to 40 seizures a day.
She was a spokesperson for the Epilepsy Foundation.
Minutes into the meeting with the President, she lit the foundation's Candlelight of Understanding.
Then something incredible happened, and it gave this little girl, wracked with epileptic seizures, hope for the future.
"When he blew it out, he said, 'I hope my wish comes true', because it's about you, that gave me all the confidence, feeling that the President really cared about me. I had the wish of the President, I didn't know what the wish was, but I knew it gave me inspiration, made me feel that I needed to do great things, and be a role model for other people," said DeSantis.
The meeting was a catalyst to a career, as a world renowned Paleontologist at Vanderbilt University. It was shortly after DeSantis' meeting that the President signed the Americans with Disabilities Act into law.
DeSantis had to skip school that day, this nine-year old girl wanting to account for her not being in the classroom, asked the President for an excuse note.
"Walked over to his desk, and let me pick out the stationary, asked my teachers name, and he wrote this note,
Dear Mrs Trussel,
Please excuse Larisa, she came to see me.
Sincerely,
George Bush
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.