NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A new report claims that it is nearly impossible to escape Google's data collection.
Google is basically tracking every move that you make online, such as your taste in music, the way you head to work and even your errands.
Vanderbilt University Professor Douglas C. Schmidt conducted analysis of the ways Google collects information.
The report finds that Google is collecting more personal information about you than Facebook.
A lot of that has to do with the fact that they are the world's largest digital advertising company.
The study discovered that the company is collecting information on you, even when you're not using your phone.
For example, according to the study, "A dormant, stationary Android phone (with the Chrome browser active in the background) communicated location information to Google 340 times during a 24-hour period."
Google says they collect the data to improve their products.
Click here to read the full report, titled "Google Data Collection."
