The CDC couldn't make it more clear. If you have romaine lettuce, throw it out now. They've linked romaine lettuce to an E.coli outbreak. With just one day to Thanksgiving, shops have taken action.
A lot of people heading into The Produce Place Wednesday were customers for decades, friends.
"We are a small business, so we know each other pretty close," said general manager Eric Morrison.
Morrison loves nothing more than sending customers out with his favorite.
"Chocolate pecans!" he laughed. "These things are what it's all about right here."
Morrison doesn't want anything happening to those familiar faces in his shop. When the CDC warned about romaine lettuce, he knew what had to happen.
"We just threw it away and done with it," Morrison said.
It's what the big chains including Kroger have done too.
"If you had romaine lettuce at home, you shouldn't have romaine lettuce at home anymore," said Dr. William Shaffner of Vanderbilt. "That should have been in the trash last night."
Shaffner said if anyone's showing the E.coli symptoms of nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and diarrhea, they have to seek treatment.
"Some people who have this illness will subsequently get kidney failure," he said. "It will really hurt the kidneys to the point you have to be on dialysis. That's what's made the CDC so intense about this."
Meanwhile, Morrison said his store's carrying plenty of other leafy green options for Thursday's big Thanksgiving dinners.
"This is that local Nashville Greener Roots that I was talking about," he said, picking up a plastic container of locally grown produce. "They're a great company. Then, we have the green leaf and red leaf. This is local from right here from Bloomsbury Farm. We can tell you who our farmers are and who you're buying it from."
In taking care of all those friends, Morrison's inviting people to stop by the fresh produce aisle inside and grab some of those chocolate pecans on the way out.
