NASHVILLE (WSMV) – A new Vanderbilt University poll finds that Tennesseans on both sides of the aisle agree on a variety of issues; including the opioid crisis, improved background checks on gun purchases, and childcare.
The Fall 2019 Vanderbilt University Poll also found that most believe the state’s economy is good and that Gov. Bill Lee is doing a good job. Lee still holds a 62 percent approval rating.
Where the results began to split is Tennesseans thoughts on the nation’s issues here at home, particularly President Donald Trump’s impeachment. Though the poll found President Trump had a 50 percent approval rating across the state, he has dropped in approval about 10 points in most Tennessee suburbs. Also, only 35 percent of those surveyed believed the President should be impeached.
Professor of Political Science and Co-Director of the Vanderbilt Poll, John Geer, said the majority of those polled on the President and impeachment had polarizing opinions. Fifty-eight percent of voters believe that his request for the Ukraine to investigate former Vice President and current Democratic candidate for President, Joe Biden, was improper.
Where those polled disagreed was if it was an impeachable offense and whether he should be removed from office. In addition, only 28 percent of those polled approved of Congress. Our local state legislature faired better with a 56 percent approval rating. Senator Lamar Alexander received 46 percent approval, while Senator Marsha Blackburn’s approval rating is at 44 percent.
Back here at home, the biggest topics that affected voters were household debt and healthcare access. A quarter of Tennesseans struggle with affordable healthcare, with 28 percent having unpaid medical bills and 24 percent putting off care due to cost. Thirty-one percent of women postponed care due to cost versus men with 17 percent.
A third of the voters polled are worried about making ends meet and a quarter of those polled struggle to pay for health care, this is even more prevalent in rural areas of the state.
Thirty-two percent of Tennesseans worry about paying for food, shelter, utilities, and transporation; 52 percent are worried about not having enough money to pay for emergencies. Fifty-three percent worry about affording college and retirement. Rural areas are seeing the biggest problem, with 59 percent worrying about having enough to pay for emergencies, 42 percent don’t know if they can meet their day-to-day needs, and 39 percent said they have unpaid medical bills.
“What this shows us is that even though most people feel like the state’s doing well, it doesn’t mean there aren’t still serious issues facing Tennesseans across the state—especially in rural areas,” said Geer.
Addiction was another issue those polled were passionate about, 69 percent said drug and alcohol dependence is the biggest problem in their communities and 68 percent approved of raising the legal age to buy tobacco to 21.
Virtually everyone, Republican and Democrat, agreed that guns should not be easier to buy. An overwhelming majority, 86 percent, approved of background checks for gun show and private gun sales. The same supported bans for people with certain mental health issues, and 68 percent supported the creation of a universal database to track all gun purchases. At least 51 percent of Tennesseans believe that assault-style weapons should be banned.
In regards to the bust of a Confederate soldier, Nathan Bedford Forrest, that sits in the State Capitol building; a large 76 percent of those surveyed with majorities from both parties said the bust should be removed. Forty-seven percent believe the bust should belong in a museum, while 29 percent do not want it displayed at all.
When those polled were asked how the state should dedicate nearly $1 billion in unspent federal anti-poverty funds, 41 percent believed subsidized childcare should be a top priority. Those polled on this question came from all income and political backgrounds.
The survey of 1,000 demographically representative registered Tennessee voters was conducted November 19 to December 5 and has a margin of error of ±3.8. Full results and methodology are available at vu.edu/poll.
