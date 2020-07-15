NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A new poll from Vanderbilt Child Health shows that nearly one-third of Tennessee parents worry that their child has an undiagnosed mental health condition.
The findings, which were collected before the COVID-19 pandemic, also shows that 30% of parents said their child had been diagnosed with a mental health condition such as anxiety, depression or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), according to researchers at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.
“COVID-19 disrupted the routines of children across the state, creating stress for parents and children alike. Now more than ever, parents should not be afraid to talk to their kids about mental health and wellbeing,” Stephen Patrick, MD, MPH, a neonatologist and director of the Vanderbilt Center for Child Health Policy, said.
Out of approximately 1,100 Tennessee parents who participated in the poll, 10% of parents reported they weren't sure on how to talk with their children about suicide.
“Parents are often afraid to discuss depression and thoughts of suicide with their youngsters and may not realize they don’t know how to express their feelings,” said Catherine Fuchs, MD, professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Science, and Pediatrics at VUMC, who helped craft the survey. “Even though kids don’t admit it, knowing that parents are interested in how they are feeling and modeling how to talk about it can provide tremendous relief.”
Fuchs say art activities, reading or watching shows about expression of emotions can help guide the conversation with concerned parents.
When it comes down to seeking help for their child's mental health concerns, over 30% of parents said they would turn to their child's physician.
If parents have concerns about their children, they can talk to their physician. Parents can also call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline at 1-800-273-8255 or the Tennessee Crisis Line at 855-CRISIS-1 in emergencies or with general questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.