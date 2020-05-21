NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — A new poll conducted by Vanderbilt University's Center for the Study of Democratic Institutions (CSDI) shows that Nashville residents strongly approve of the job local leaders have done during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the poll, which was conducted from April 9 to May 10, Nashville Mayor John Cooper has an approval rating of 80 percent. That is the highest rating a mayor has received since Vanderbilt began conducting the poll five years ago.
The pollsters surveyed 1,036 Davidson County residents. The coronavirus response from elected officials and city services has overwhelming bipartisan support, according to the poll. Cooper, a democrat, has a 70 percent approval rating from republicans. His rating among democrats is significantly higher, at 86 percent.
Mayor Cooper's brother, Congressman Jim Cooper, whose district includes Nashville, has a 76 percent approval rating in Davidson County.
“Local residents are understandably anxious about the pandemic, but they are very pleased by the response of local officials so far,” said John Geer, Co-Director of the Vanderbilt Poll, in a news release. “Mayor Cooper rightly gets a lot of credit for how he’s handled the COVID-19 crisis. This support will be invaluable as he wrestles with some difficult decisions ahead concerning budgets and getting the city back on track.”
The praise extends beyond the Cooper family. According to the poll, the Metro Nashville School Board's favorability numbers increased almost 84 percent, from 37 to 68 percent approval. Metro Council also saw a big bump. The legislative body's support rose to 70 percent, up from last year's rating of 57 percent.
Despite a series of protests at the state capitol last month in which hundreds clamored for Gov. Bill Lee to reopen the state, Vanderbilt's poll found that Nashvillians almost unanimously support some of the "safer at home" measures implemented by the city:
- 96 percent supported closing schools
- 95 percent supported canceling large gatherings such as sporting events and concerts
- 90 percent supporting stay-at-home policies
- 85 percent supporting closing non-essential businesses
- 84 percent supported restricting travel
Staggering approval of city leaders notwithstanding, Nashvillians are still "increasingly worried about their financial futures," according to Vanderbilt.
Last year, 82 percent of respondents categorized Nashville's economy as "very good" or "fairly good." This year, that number shot down to 62 percent.
According to the poll, almost 60 percent of residents said they are "very worried" or "moderately worried" about having enough money for emergencies. The poll found that 54 percent are concerned they or someone they live with will lose their job, hours or wages. Furthermore, over half of respondents said they are worried about being able to pay monthly bills.
Pollsters also asked Nashville residents for their thoughts on the city's budget crisis: respondents preferred raising taxes and cutting affordable housing compared to cutting the budget for public schools and public safety. In this case, responses varied along party lines.
“Republicans are significantly less worried about the economic impacts of COVID-19 on their personal finances than Democrats and Independents,” said CSDI Co-Director Joshua Clinton in a news release. “And while Nashvillians are broadly united on protecting public school funding, Democrats and Independents are more likely to prefer raising property taxes to solve the city’s budget problems, while Republicans are more willing to prioritizing cuts in affordable housing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.