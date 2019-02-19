NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Vanderbilt University police department officer is in custody after crashing her car early Tuesday morning.
Police say that Lakisha Renee Chandler crashed her car in front of a business at 203 2nd Ave. North around 2:19 a.m.
According to police, Chandler urinated on the floor of the business and then assaulted the staff.
Police say Chandler's speech was slurred, her eyes were bloodshot and watery and that she smelled like alcohol.
Authorities say that during the DUI investigation, Chandler admitted to being the driver of the crashed vehicle.
Police report that Chandler failed to perform the SFST, and couldn't perform the walk and turn or standing on one leg.
Police then requested a warrant to have Chandler's blood tested.
An investigation into this DUI is ongoing.
