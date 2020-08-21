NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Vanderbilt University has announced it has paused all football activities and canceled Friday morning’s practice after a small number of positive COVID-19 cases were found within the program.
A spokesperson for Vanderbilt tells News4 the results were determined through the school’s ongoing testing procedures, including several prevention protocols in place to protect student-athletes’ health and safety, as well as the larger community.
The student-athletes who tested COVID-19 positive are currently isolating per school protocol. The university is working closely with its Public Health Command Center and other health officials to identify anyone who has come in close contact with the athletes and ensure they are not interacting with others on campus or in Nashville’s large community.
No information on when football activities could resume was given.
This is a developing story; stay with News4 for updates.
