NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In early October, News 4 showed you how two Vanderbilt parents, despite not being able to enter Vanderbilt stadium, still found a way to watch their son play in person.
This weekend, they let News 4 tag along for a behind the scenes tour to see how they're still able to watch the games live, even when they can't be in the stands.
Parents Robert and Corinna Seals will do everything in their power to see their son, Ken Seals, play at Vanderbilt University.
Ken is the starting quarterback as a true freshman for Vanderbilt.
In Vanderbilt's first home game, the television broadcast showed the Seals watching from the Marriott across the street.
Inside of their room on the eighth floor, News 4 got a behind the scenes tour to see what all went into their setup.
An hour before the game, electrical tape, lights, and a little imagination are required for decorations.
"When we come from Texas we pack lights, extensions cords," Robert Seals said, intending for his son and entire Vanderbilt team to see they have fan support, even if they're not inside the stadium. "We are here to cheer the whole team."
Their new tradition is lighting up the Vanderbilt star after touchdowns. They did that three times Saturday on a day Ken threw for 319 yards and two touchdowns.
However, they're hoping it's a short-lived tradition, so they can get back in the stands.
"We're optimistic," Robert Seals, who was joined Saturday by fellow family members Jane and Edd Carrillo, said.
But until then their new home, along with other Vanderbilt fans and parents, is the Marriott.
"If we need a chair, extension cord, (they're helping us). They’ve been wonderful," Robert Seals said. "They've reserved this same room for us again and we see other families in the lobby. We are building a family here."
