"The first time I came out as trans was to a best friend in middle school," said Rain Mcveigh at The Temple's "Walk the Talk" presentation Tuesday night.
Mcveigh went to school in Rutherford County and knows first hand what it feels like to be bullied both verbally and physically.
"A lot of people besides me experience worse things," said Mcveigh.
Mcveigh isn't alone which is why The Temple held the event.
The idea was to address the rights protections and policies in place for members of the L.G.B.T.Q. community.
"There's a lot of hostility out there in society and these kids have to put up with a lot," said Dr. Marisa Richmond, a professor of history and women's gender studies at MTSU.
Students aren't the only ones facing major obstacles.
According to Vanderbilt there are 31,000 transgender people living in Tennessee and they haven't had a medical facility designed specifically for them until now.
"About a quarter of transgender adults in the state of Tennessee say they avoid going to a doctor because they're worried about being mistreated and that's a real concern to us," said Dr. Jesse Ehrenfeld, the Director of Vanderbilt's L.G.B.T.Q. health program.
The new clinic offers everything from physicals and health screenings to hormone therapy and gender affirming services with doctors specifically trained to care for transgender patients.
"We want to make sure people know that this a place they'll be finding affirming care and that they can come get the care that they need," said Ehrenfeld.
The clinic is offered on Friday afternoons at 7069-B Highway 70 S.
To make an appointment call 615-538-3668.
(0) comments
