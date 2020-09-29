NASHVILLE (WSMV) - There’s a new drug oncologists say is providing real hope for women diagnosed with ovarian cancer.
Ovarian cancer is one of the deadliest cancers for women, and research shows the majority of women diagnosed will have a recurrence.
Doctors say a new type of drug called a PARP inhibitor, tackles the problem of recurrence. Given after the initial round of surgical or chemo therapy treatment, doctors say it kills remaining cancer cells or prevents them from growing.
“Then maybe we can prolong the time from when someone finishes their treatment until the cancer comes back, or even, hopefully, maybe prolong the time they can live,” says Dr. Marta Crispens, Gynecologic Oncologist with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Mt. Juliet mom and wife, Lisa Sposa, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2011. Since then, she’s had 2 recurrences.
She started taking PARP inhibitors about two years ago, and hasn’t had a recurrence since. She says the drugs are preferable to undergoing additional chemotherapy treatments, and says her life feels more “normal.”
“You do appreciate everything more. Your gift of all the people around you. You know, your blessings. (It’s) Just indescribable,” says Sposa.
Dr. Crispens says the drugs are only women with specific gene mutations, so it’s important that women speak with a gynecologic oncologist to see if these drugs are right for them.
September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month and doctors remind women that symptoms can be vague, including bloating, abdominal pain, fatigue, or needing to use the restroom frequently.
Women are encouraged to speak with their gynecologist about their symptoms, and potentially be screened for ovarian cancer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.