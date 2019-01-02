NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Five minutes is all it takes for someone to die from blood loss, which is why Vanderbilt University Medical Center is teaching life-saving skills to everyone.
Experts offer free training classes to the public and to health care providers.
Instructor Cathy Wilson says it's all about the ABCs:
- Alert by calling 911
- Find the bleeding injury
- Compress and apply pressure to stop the bleeding
"You always have to ensure your own safety first. Make sure you take care of any of your own injuries and get yourself out of any threatening environment and always call 911," Wilson said.
This training is free and is hands on. If you take it , you'll learn how to use a tourniquet, how to properly pack a wound and more.
The training will also teach you how to use the items in a bleeding control kit. You'll now see these kits in places downtown like arenas and theaters.
"We're going to place as many bleeding control kits where the public gathers as possible, such as Bridgestone Arena, Ascend Amphitheater, Music City Center, the Schermerhorn - where a lot of people are. We want people to start noticing the kits in with AEDs," Wilson said.
Click here for more information about "Stop the Bleed" training.
