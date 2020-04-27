Vanderbilt nurses create messages of love, hope and peace

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A team of Vanderbilt nurses is bringing happiness and hope to both patients and staff.
The group of nurses work in the radiology recovery unit at Vanderbilt.
The four nurses have painted more than 300 rocks with encouraging messages.
“I wanted to do something to bring some light and love to our Vanderbilt community,” Stevie Crossland, who is a nurse in Radiology and Recovery Unit at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said.
Crossland said they have received a lot of positive feedback.
“We’ve gotten a lot of responses that it actually has helped boost they’re mood as staff are coming into work and patients as well," Crossland said.
Crossland said the painting is providing an outlet for the nurses too.
“It just makes me feel happy just to share some words of encouragement. Calm is contagious," Crossland said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.