NASHVILLE (WSMV) - When John Rice graduated from nursing school, 35 years ago, he started his career in the critical care unit at Vanderbilt, and it’s where he’s stayed ever since.
"I love bedside nursing, and that’s what I’ve done for all these years," Rice said.
Through the decades Rice has helped hundreds, likely thousands, and has seen history in medicine.
"I was part of the inaugural team that took care of the first liver transplant that was ever done here at Vanderbilt, that was in 1991," Rice said.
A lot has changed since his first day, the hospital has expanded, more technology has been added, but what hasn’t wavered is his love of this career.
"Even when I navigate crises, and I navigate a split-second decision, I enjoy it at the end of the day," Rice said.
Rice's passion is evident to his colleagues.
"He is the role model for what it’s like to be a nurse at the bedside," Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Chief Nursing Officer, Robin Steaban said. "You see the joy that he still has for this career and this passion, and that should be an example to others."
It’s a career that has been put in the spotlight over the past two years
"There’s never been a time where patients and families didn’t need the nurse more than right now," Rice said. "Nurses are the ones that always run into the storm, they don’t run away from it, and we have seen the very best of nursing during the pandemic.”
Nursing have worked harder than ever before over the last two year, especially going into the pandemic already in a nursing shortage.
"Right now it’s really demanding on nurses because there aren’t enough of them, and Covid is affecting the demand for nursing," Steaban said. "Generally, you can create a balance and have a career that fits with the rest of your life, it’s so fulfilling.”
Rice retires hoping to inspire others to take on this career path.
"When I wake up tomorrow as a retired nurse, I’m thankful that I have 35 years at the bedside of critically ill patients to reflect back on and I get an inner reward from that," Rice said.
A reception for Rice was held at Vanderbilt on Friday, to celebrate his many years of service and leadership.
