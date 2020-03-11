NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University has announced they are transitioning to strictly off-campus education for the rest of the semester.
The announcement comes amidst fear of the coronavirus (COVID-19) spreading. The university had previously canceled in-person classes until March 30.
One Vanderbilt student who went to Spain has recently tested positive for COVID-19. The student is back home recovering and has not returned to campus or Nashville.
Read the full announcement from the Interim Chancellor below:
Dear Vanderbilt community,
Today, we received notice from Vanderbilt University Medical Center that a VUMC health care worker has tested positive for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution and based on public health recommendations and best practices, we will move fully to online and alternative learning for the remainder of the semester.
Given that, all undergraduate residential students should make plans to move out by March 15. We are actively working on plans to assist undergraduate residential students with move out and are evaluating an approach to address on-campus housing and dining fees for the remaining month of classes. We will send details about those plans to the students and families. Students who need to remain on campus beyond this date will receive further information.
Classes remain cancelled for the remainder of this week. Online and alternative learning will launch Monday, March 16, for undergraduate, graduate and professional students. Faculty and graduate assistants should coordinate directly with their deans and department chairs, and staff with their managers, with questions.
Be assured that our campus remains safe and open. We are continuing our cleaning, sanitizing, social distancing and other best practices to keep our campus safe.
I know this news will raise many questions specific to your situation. We are now preparing detailed information, guidance and resources for all students, faculty, staff and postdoctoral scholars. We will share that information as soon as it is available.
This is not how any of us wanted this semester to proceed, but we are acting now to ensure the health and safety of all members of our community. While our campus is the heart of this university, our people are its soul. This challenging situation is necessitating a temporary change to how we deliver education, but it will not deter us from the pursuit of our mission.
I remind you that all of the rest of our policies and guidelines remain in place. Please closely monitor the university’s COVID-19 website—all updates, policies and a detailed FAQ will continue to be posted to that site. Contact covid-questions@vanderbilt.edu with questions.
With much appreciation,
Susan R. Wente
Interim Chancellor and Provost
