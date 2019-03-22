NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Bryce Drew is out as the Vanderbilt men’s basketball coach.
"Vanderbilt is committed to competing at the highest levels on and off the court. After careful consideration, we've decided to make a change to the leadership of our men's basketball program," said AD Malcolm Turner in a news release. "Bryce has represented Vanderbilt in exceptional fashion in his time here. I appreciate all of the contributions Bryce has made over the past three seasons to Vanderbilt, and we wish him all the best."
The university says they will begin searching for Drew's replacement immediately. Turner and Chancellor Nicholas S. Zeppos will be leading the search.
The move comes after the worst SEC season ever for Vanderbilt. The team went 0-19. Drew's record over the last two seasons was just 21-43.
