NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Vanderbilt University announced Friday they will partner with Blood Assurance to host weekly blood drivers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Blood Assurance said the upcoming blood drives will begin Tuesday, Feb. 1st and occur ever Monday through the end of March. Blood drives at VUMC will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Room 2400, the hospital’s Training Conference Center.
As of Friday, Blood Assurance reported that there was less than a two-day supply of most blood types throughout Middle Tennessee. Since the beginning of the year, inclement weather and an uptick in COVID-19 cases have led to mass cancellations of blood drives and appointments.
“By inviting us onto the hospital campus, this new initiative will boost our community’s blood supply, which remains critically low,” said Christopher Swafford, Blood Assurance’s chief operating officer. “We are overjoyed and grateful for the opportunity to take this partnership to the next level, especially during these trying times. The critical support we are already getting from hospital leadership and other staff will no doubt make this a success.”
The goal of the upcoming blood drives is to allow Blood Assurance to increase its red cell and platelet collections, which are essential for treating patients battling debilitating illnesses and traumatic injuries at VUMC.
“We are happy to welcome Blood Assurance onto our campus to collect blood for our patients here at VUMC,” said Jennifer Andrews, MD, medical director of the Blood Bank at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “Having more blood on our shelves means we can continue to provide the best care for our patients who need life-saving transfusions every day.”
Donors can schedule appointment and get more information here.
