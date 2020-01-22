NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Coronavirus has been spreading rapidly in China, hundreds have become infected, some have died, one case has been diagnosed in Washington State.
Doctors at Vanderbilt University Medical Center emergency room are concerned, they are taking the threat seriously. Coronavirus causes coughing, and an extremely high fever, while there are no confirmed cases of the virus in Tennessee, doctors at Vanderbilt's emergency room, are screening every patient they treat, out of an abundance of caution.
They are asking patients critical questions that could determine whether they have been exposed to the virus, Vanderbilt's emergency room head, Doctor Corey Slovis explains.
'Your asked whether you have been sick, if you have been around anyone one who is sick, then we ask, if you had any travel outside the U.S. in the past thirty days, we are looking for anyone with high risk features,' said Slovis.
The medical center started screening emergency room patients since the Ebola outbreak some years ago.
