NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University Medical Center is struggling with blood shortages and pleads for donations with the American Red Cross.
Over the course of the pandemic, the Red Cross says they have had thousands of cancelled blood drives across the country, but the demand for blood has not stopped.
Vanderbilt University Hospital's President says not having enough blood impacts their standard of care.
Procedures like transfusions for cancer patients are delayed, blood disorders are treated with non-standard treatments, and some surgical cases have to be deferred if they expect to have a high blood loss.
A blood drive scheduled for today at Vanderbilt is full, but for a list of other opportunities, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.