NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Researchers at Vanderbilt University say the key to getting the economy going again is a face mask.
Total spending is down just over one percent from this time a year ago, but arts and entertainment spending is down more than 50 percent and hasn't recovered much in the last eight months.
Total spending is only as high as it is because of food spending, with grocery and food store sales up 10 percent.
Vanderbilt doctors say if cases continue to rise, people will stop going out and spending money.
"If you have the opportunity to see loved ones or go meet with friends, do it outdoors if at all possible in a very well-ventilated space," said Dr. John Graves with Vanderbilt. "And if you can't do that, make sure you're wearing a mask."
Researchers say continued financial support from local, state and federal governments is also key.
