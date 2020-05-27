NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Vanderbilt Vaccine center could be just a few months away from producing a short-term treatment for the coronavirus.
Vanderbilt has been working on a treatment they’re calling ‘passive therapy or immunization’ since March. The treatment would use the antibodies from survivors of COVID-19 to treat current patients.
Dr. Robert Carnahan from Vanderbilt said they’ve already identified a large panel of antibodies that could be used to protect against COVID-19 up front and is cautiously optimistic about the findings.
The center is currently in the process of passing their findings on to several biotech and pharmaceutical partners in order to move forward with producing the antibodies for clinical trials.
The earliest clinical trials could be expected to begin some time in July or August.
Follow News4 for the latest updates to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.