NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Undergraduate move-in will kick off at two major Nashville universities today.
At Vanderbilt, undergraduate move-in starts today, with scheduled appointments required for all students returning to on-campus housing.
Hear from @VanderbiltNurse's Pam Jones on the testing protocols in place for our students as they prepare to return to campus.— Vanderbilt University (@VanderbiltU) August 15, 2020
Learn more about the health and safety plans for the Vanderbilt community at https://t.co/xp0pW993nx pic.twitter.com/nLQJhdmVCn
On their assigned move-in day, students will have one hour to move their things in.
The biggest change at Vanderbilt, however, are the testing protocols in place for all on-campus students. Students were required to mail in a COVID-19 test before arriving on campus. Once they arrive they will be tested again.
Families and students must wear a mask at all times while on campus.
It's also move-in day for new students at Lipscomb today.
As we get ready for students to return to campus in just a few days, we want to remind you that when we all do our part, it is a safer & healthier community for everyone. The Lipscomb SGA is leading the way by doing their part to protect the Bison Herd. #All Bisons Care! 💜 💛 pic.twitter.com/oIOIbGv4hg— Lipscomb University (@lipscomb) August 11, 2020
This year, move-in will be spread out over three days to ensure proper social distancing. Returning students will start moving in on Friday.
On campus classes at Lipscomb are set to begin next Monday.
