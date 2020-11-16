NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University will limit in-person attendance for the final two home games of the football season, VU Athletics announced in a release Monday.
Only parents and families of student-athletes, as well as a select number of graduate and professional students, will be allowed to attend.
Fans and other Vanderbilt students will not be allowed to attend the games.
Vanderbilt Basketball will also start its season without spectators in attendance, until further notice, the release said.
The decision to limit attendance at sporting events followed guidance from Vanderbilt health partners, including Vanderbilt University Medical Center and local health officials.
“While we’ve been able to learn so much and adapt our approach in regards to how to manage our game day environment as safely and efficiently as possible, the pandemic continues to be a major challenge,” Vanderbilt Athletics Director Candice Lee said. “Yet our parents and families have made so many sacrifices in support of their student-athletes this season. I’d like to extend my deepest appreciation to them for their patience, understanding and cooperation throughout these difficult months."
"This is a well-deserved opportunity for them to cheer on our Commodores in-person.”
Graduate and professional students will have the opportunity to attend the last two football games as well, which will be on Nov. 21 and Nov. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.