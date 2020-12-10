Vanderbilt LifeFlight transporting more COVID-19 patients

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vanderbilt LifeFlight is seeing a dramatic increase when it comes to transporting COVID-19 patients.
“They don't call our team unless they're very sick,” Neil Stinson, a flight nurse said.
News4 spoke with Neil Stinson who is a registered flight nurse with Vanderbilt LifeFlight. Before this, he worked in the COVID ICU at Vanderbilt.
“Out in the community, you have to assume everybody is positive. So, your level of anxiety and preparation takes a step up,” Stinson said.
Over the last couple of months, LifeFlight has transported three to four times more COVID patients compared to earlier in the pandemic
“What it says to me is we are seeing an increased number of COVID patients within our community,” Kevin Nooner, Program Director for Vanderbilt LifeFlight said.
Nooner said another problem has popped up too.
“We're seeing patients being transported to facilities we wouldn't normally take patients from just because there's no room at some of the other facilities for them to be transported to,” Nooner said.
For the crews, the COVID fatigue is there.
“I can see it on all my co-worker's faces. It's been very difficult especially over the last couple of weeks and knowing that the surge on top of the surge is about to hit us, it's very scary,” Michelle Brazil, Chief Flight Nurse said.
Brazil said crews wear plenty of PPE including goggles, an N95 mask, and a protective suit. After each COVID-19 transport, it can take up to two hours to decontaminate.
“We're here for the community and we're here for our patients and whatever their disease or illness they're suffering from we're going to take care of,” Stinson said.
