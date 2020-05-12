NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Life Flight crews at Vanderbilt made changes in the way they have to transport COVID-19 patients, but not to the way they protect and care for those who need help the most.
“It’s been different. It’s been pretty stressful for the crew,” Sheldon Dreaddy, who is the Paramedical Transport Manager Vanderbilt Life Flight, said. “I think now luckily we’re kind of settling in to a new normal.”
The Life Flight crews are wearing masks, due to COVID-19.
“Of course, we have always worn protective suits and gloves,” Dreaddy said. “But right now, with COVID transports, they are having to wear an extra layer of suit over their flight suit.... protective suits, along with boot covers, goggles, double gloving.”
The team transports around 6 to 8 COVID-19 patients a week.
“There’s inherent risks with the COVID transports, but you know there’s inherent risks with any transport,” Dreaddy said.
Their efforts and work to help our friends and family are being celebrated and recognized on Tuesday.
“This is probably the proudest I’ve ever been to be a healthcare worker,” Dreaddy said. “The outpouring of support and just kindness towards the healthcare workers has been almost overwhelming and just very, very humbling.”
