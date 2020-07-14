NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University is now among the more than 50 universities and colleges trying to stop a new federal directive.
The ICE directive would force international students to leave the United States if their institution only offers remote learning in the fall.
A lawsuit against the directive was first filed by Harvard University and MIT. Other institutions including Vanderbilt joined in support Monday.
International students currently make up 10 percent of Vanderbilt's student body. The university is putting together plans to offer in-person classes in the fall.
